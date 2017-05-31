This post originally appeared on our sister site, VR Source.

Usually, when you wear a VR headset, you are the only person seeing what’s being displayed on its screen. Now, Samsung Gear VR owners will have the option to show others what they are experiencing. Oculus has revealed that the Gear VR headset can now mirror its display on a big-screen TV via Chromecast support.

Also read: Best gamepads for Gear VR and Google Cardboard

Oculus, which provides the software technology behind the Gear VR, says Chromecast support is included with the latest update of its Oculus mobile app on Android. After it is installed, users who own a Cast-enabled device can use the app to mirror the display on the big display. Oculus hopes this will offer Gear VR owners a way to show others what they are experiencing, without them having to wear the headset itself.

Casting your VR game or app seems to be becoming a trend on mobile platforms. Earlier this month at Google I/O 2017, the company announced that it would add Chromecast support for its own Daydream View VR headsets later this summer. The new addition is part of the big 2.0 update for the Daydream VR platform that will also add support for surfing the internet in virtual reality with Google’s Chrome browser, among other new features.