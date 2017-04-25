The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus has been an early sales success, but some owners have been encountering issues with the company’s latest flagship devices. One of those problems may have been fixed with a quickly released update from Samsung to those phones.

Over the weekend, we reported that many owners of the Galaxy S8 encountered a “DQA keeps stopping” error message when connected to a Wi-Fi network (DQA stands for “Device Quality Agent”, by the way). We also reported on a number of workarounds to deal with the error, which ranged from simply shutting off the Wi-Fi on the phone to dialing the DQA app with the $1.50 BK Package Disabler.

Late on Monday, as reported by Android Central, Samsung started rolling out a small (943.29 KB) fix for the DQA error, via its Galaxy Apps Store. If you have not received the update yet, you might have to wait as long as a few days as it rolls out to all Galaxy S8 phones. Samsung has also announced that it will release a separate update to the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus later this week that may or may not fix a red tint on the display that’s also been reported by some of the phones’ owners.

Have you downloaded this small update on your Galaxy S8 phone and, if so, has it fixed the “DQA keeps stopping” error message, or are you still seeing it pop up? Let us know in the comments!