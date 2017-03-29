If you decide to get the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, you may have expected that the phone would automatically come out of the box and ready to show videos and images on the phone’s full 2,960 x 1,440 resolution. However, that’s not quite true. A look at the fine print on Samsung’s website shows that out of the box, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will have FullHD+ display settings as its default, or 2,22 0 x1,080 resolution.

However, it should be a pretty simple matter to go into the phone’s settings and switch over to the full WQHD+ resolution so you can get the full effect. You can also go down to the phone’s lower HD+ settings if you want, which will bring the resolution down to 1480 x 720. Keep in mind that the higher the resolution goes, the more battery use the Galaxy S8 will likely generate.

The smaller 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 will have a 570 ppi (pixels per inch) measurement, while the larger 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus will actually be lower at 529 ppi. Samsung stated during the Galaxy S8 press conference today it has secured a deal with Amazon Prime Video so it can show HDR supported videos on those mobile devices, too.