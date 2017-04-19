India News
by Abhishek Baxi2 hours ago
In a press conference in New Delhi today, Samsung launched their newest flagship devices – Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ – in India. As was expected, the company has launched the devices with the octa-core Exynos 8895 processor in India instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 variant launched in the US.

The stunning Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with new design innovations alongside cutting-edge technology that includes a revolutionary camera, the industry’s first 10nm processor, Bixby and robust Phone+ offerings. These devices will offer our consumers a gateway to a new mobile life where the power of innovation will carry them beyond barriers.

– Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President – Mobile Business, Samsung India

 Samsung Galaxy S8Samsung Galaxy S8+
Display5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
2960 x 1440 resolution
570 ppi
18.5:9 aspect ratio		6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
2960 x 1440 resolution
529 ppi
18.5:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorU.S.: 64-bit octa-core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 10 nm process

Global: 64-bit octa-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) Samsung Exynos 8895, 10 nm process		U.S.: 64-bit octa-core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 10 nm process

Global: 64-bit octa-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) Samsung Exynos 8895, 10 nm process
RAM4 GB
LPDDR4		4 GB
LPDDR4
Storage64 GB
USF 2.1		64 GB
USF 2.1
MicroSDYes, up to 256 GBYes, up to 256 GB
CamerasRear: 12 MP Dual Pixel sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS

Front: 8 MP sensor, f/1.7 aperture		Rear: 12 MP Dual Pixel sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS

Front: 8 MP sensor, f/1.7 aperture
Battery3,000 mAh
Fast charging		3,500 mAh
Fast charging
Wireless chargingYes, Qi and PMAYes, Qi and PMA
Water resistanceIP68 dust and water resistanceIP68 dust and water resistance
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO,1024QAM
Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps)
ANT+
USB Type-C
3.5 mm headphone jack
NFC
Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)		Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO,1024QAM
Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps)
ANT+
USB Type-C
3.5 mm headphone jack
NFC
Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
SIMNano SIMNano SIM
SoftwareAndroid 7.0 NougatAndroid 7.0 Nougat
Dimensions and weight148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm
155 g		159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm
173 g

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at ₹57,900 ($897) while the S8+ is priced at ₹64,900 ($1004) and the smartphones are available in two color variants – Midnight Black and Maple Gold – starting from May 5. The S8+ also comes in Coral Blue color variant.

Pre-bookings start today, and all those who pre-book the devices will get a free Convertible Wireless Charger. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users will also get a Double Data offer on the Jio network. On a monthly recharge of ₹309, users will enjoy 448 GB of 4G data over 8 months. While the devices will be available across offline retail stores, Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to sell them online. What are your thoughts on the pricing of the two smartphones, and would you be looking forward to pick one up?

