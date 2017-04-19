In a press conference in New Delhi today, Samsung launched their newest flagship devices – Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ – in India. As was expected, the company has launched the devices with the octa-core Exynos 8895 processor in India instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 variant launched in the US.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus review: Almost to Infinity

The stunning Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with new design innovations alongside cutting-edge technology that includes a revolutionary camera, the industry’s first 10nm processor, Bixby and robust Phone+ offerings. These devices will offer our consumers a gateway to a new mobile life where the power of innovation will carry them beyond barriers. – Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President – Mobile Business, Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8+ Display 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED

2960 x 1440 resolution

570 ppi

18.5:9 aspect ratio 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED

2960 x 1440 resolution

529 ppi

18.5:9 aspect ratio Processor U.S.: 64-bit octa-core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 10 nm process



Global: 64-bit octa-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) Samsung Exynos 8895, 10 nm process U.S.: 64-bit octa-core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 10 nm process



Global: 64-bit octa-core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) Samsung Exynos 8895, 10 nm process RAM 4 GB

LPDDR4 4 GB

LPDDR4 Storage 64 GB

USF 2.1 64 GB

USF 2.1 MicroSD Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Cameras Rear: 12 MP Dual Pixel sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS



Front: 8 MP sensor, f/1.7 aperture Rear: 12 MP Dual Pixel sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS



Front: 8 MP sensor, f/1.7 aperture Battery 3,000 mAh

Fast charging 3,500 mAh

Fast charging Wireless charging Yes, Qi and PMA Yes, Qi and PMA Water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO,1024QAM

Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps)

ANT+

USB Type-C

3.5 mm headphone jack

NFC

Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO,1024QAM

Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps)

ANT+

USB Type-C

3.5 mm headphone jack

NFC

Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) SIM Nano SIM Nano SIM Software Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Dimensions and weight 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm

155 g 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm

173 g

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at ₹57,900 ($897) while the S8+ is priced at ₹64,900 ($1004) and the smartphones are available in two color variants – Midnight Black and Maple Gold – starting from May 5. The S8+ also comes in Coral Blue color variant.

Pre-bookings start today, and all those who pre-book the devices will get a free Convertible Wireless Charger. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users will also get a Double Data offer on the Jio network. On a monthly recharge of ₹309, users will enjoy 448 GB of 4G data over 8 months. While the devices will be available across offline retail stores, Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to sell them online. What are your thoughts on the pricing of the two smartphones, and would you be looking forward to pick one up?