A new report claims that we might have to wait a little bit longer before we get our hands on the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S8. The story claims that the company has pushed back its release by one week, from April 21 to April 28.

See also: Galaxy S8 or LG G6: which are you most looking forward to?

The report comes from VentureBeat and noted gadget info leaker Evan “@evleaks” Blass. His story does not state why Samsung decided to push back the release of the Galaxy S8, but if it is accurate, such a small delay will likely help the company in its efforts to make more units of the phone ahead of its launch. A recent report claims that Samsung is aiming to have over 12 million units of the Galaxy S8 made before it goes on sale.

It's very possible that Samsung wants to make sure the Galaxy S8 is not going to have any surprise hardware issues.

It’s also very possible that Samsung wants to make sure the Galaxy S8 is not going to have any surprise hardware issues before it is sold to the public. This is definitely going to be the most watched smartphone launch of 2017, thanks to the battery explosions issues on the Galaxy Note 7 that caused Samsung to issue a worldwide recall of that phone in the fall of 2016.

If this delay news is correct, it could also be a big help to LG, who just introduced its new LG G6 last week at MWC 2017. The G6 will launch in South Korea later this month, and it is expected to go on sale in the US and other parts of the world in early April. Any launch delay for the Galaxy S8, even for a week, could allow the LG G6 to generate more sales of its new high-end handset before the focus turns to Samsung’s device.

Keep in mind that Samsung has not officially confirmed any launch dates for the Galaxy S8, so take this new report with a grain of salt. Samsung is still scheduled to hold its Galaxy S8 Unpacked press event in New York City in less than a month, on Wednesday, March 29, where it will formally introduce the phone to the world. We will be at that event in the Big Apple so we can report the first official news on the Galaxy S8, so stay tuned for what will likely be the biggest Android smartphone launch of the year.

In the meantime, are you glad or disappointed that Samsung has reportedly pushed back the actual release of the Galaxy S8 by a week?