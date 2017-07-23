Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!
A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the Google Pixel XL International Giveaway: Felix B. (Germany).
This week we are giving away a brand new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus!
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus features a beautiful 18.5:9 Infinity Display, the powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of RAM, a 3,500 mAh battery, as well as a super impressive 12 MP rear-facing camera with an f/1.7 aperture. One of the standout features on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus this year is Bixby, Samsung’s new AI assistant that even has its own hardware button. As an added bonus, the S8 Plus ships with a solid pair of AKG earbuds.
To learn more about the Galaxy S8 Plus, check out our related articles below:
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus review
- 5 reasons why the Galaxy S8 Plus is my daily driver
- Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus cases
Enter giveaway
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus International Giveaway!
More giveaways
- Best Android Phone (July 2017) Giveaway – AndroidAuthority.com
Winners gallery
- The giveaway is an international giveaway (Except when we can not ship to your Country.)
- If we can not ship to your country, you will be compensated with an online gift card of equal MSRP value to the prize.
- We are not responsible for lost shipments.
- We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.
- You must be age of majority in your Country of residence.
- We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.
- Only one entry per person; please do not enter multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.
- We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
- This giveaway is operated by AndroidAuthority.
- The prize will ship when it is available to purchase.