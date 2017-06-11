Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the Google Pixel XL International Giveaway: Isaac N. (USA).

This week we are giving away a brand new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus!

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus features a beautiful 18.5:9 Infinity display, a powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of RAM, a 3,500 mAh battery, as well as a super impressive 12 MP rear-facing camera with an f/1.7 aperture. One of the standout features on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus this year is Bixby, Samsung’s new AI assistant that even has its own hardware button. As an added bonus, the S8 Plus ships with a solid pair of AKG earbuds.

Related Articles 5 reasons why the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is my daily driver Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus review: Almost to In...

Enter giveaway

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus International Giveaway!



More giveaways

Winners gallery