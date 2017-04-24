News
by Scott Adam Gordon
Team Win Recovery Project (TWRP) support has been added for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, only a matter of days after the devices’ official release.

TWRP is an open-source recovery tool which provides users with an intuitive interface to assist with backup and recovery, dating wiping, and, crucially, installing firmware. This latter feature is what allows users who want to run different software on their devices, so TWRP support is a big deal for those in the modding and customization community.

The TWRP support only covers Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus models with an Exynos chipset right now — model numbers G950F and G955F/FD/X/N — which may come as a disappointment to those who have picked up the device in the US where they ship with a Snapdragon 835. Further, the procedure will trip Samsung’s Knox security function, which will break Samsung Pay functionality.

If that doesn’t bother you, and you’ve got a compatible handset, head to the Galaxy S8 TWRP and Galaxy S8 Plus TWRP threads to check it out.

