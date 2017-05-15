To celebrate the upcoming release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Samsung has launched a special edition version of the Galaxy S8 inspired by the movie. Pictures of the device were uploaded to Chinese social site Weibo, while news.mydrivers provided some details on the unit.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has teamed up with Disney on a product, as it has previously produced an Iron Man edition Galaxy S6 in 2015 (Marvel Entertainment is owned by Disney.) Unlike the Iron Man Galaxy S6, however, the Pirates of the Caribbean version of the S8 is just the regular edition of the phone with a smart case.

Similar to the Iron Man version, though, the Pirates of the Caribbean S8 will have access to a custom UI. This, it seems, would be applied automatically when the case is clipped to the device thanks to an NFC chip inside.

The special edition S8 is said to ship (no pun intended) in a custom box along with a (presumably fake) gold ring and other Caribbean themed accessories.

The Pirates of the Caribbean S8 will cost the same as the regular device plus 300 yuan (about $44). It looks like it will go on sale in June in China but we don’t know if something similar will be made available in the west.

What do you think of this limited edition S8? Let us know in the comments.