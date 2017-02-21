The Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors and image leaks continue to flood the internet ahead of its official reveal, which man not even happen for over a month. Today we have yet another leak, which claims a system dump from the still unannounced Galaxy Tab S3 tablet has uncovered some clip art showing some of the features in the Galaxy S8.

See also: Samsung to announce Galaxy S8 launch date at MWC

The story, from Android Police, shows the S8’s on-screen soft keys, with the multitasking key getting some special attention, along with its square home key and back key. The image also seems to once again confirm that the Galaxy S8 itself will have a tiny bezel. The second clip image shows what looks like the heart rate sensor on the left of the rear camera of the Galaxy S8, along with its fingerprint sensor that’s place on the right of the camera.

The final clip art image clearly shows the rumored DeX dock for the Galaxy S8, complete with logo. As previously reported, this unconfirmed accessory is supposed to allow the phone to be used more like a desktop computer. The image shows the dock hooked up to a PC monitor. The rumors about DeX claim the dock will also allow the phone to be hooked up to a standard keyboard and mouse so that owners can use it more like a Windows PC, in a way similar to Windows 10 Mobile’s Continuum feature.

While it’s unknown why clip art showing the Galaxy S8 would be found inside the files of a Tab S3, it’s possible that both products could be used together in some way to sync data or for some other purpose. Samsung is expected to officially reveal the Tab S3 on Sunday, February 26 at its 2017 Mobile World Congress press event in Barcelona, Spain. Rumors claim it may also release a brief video preview of the Galaxy S8 during that event, but the actual reveal of the phone is rumored to take place in late March at its own dedicated media conference, followed by its launch in mid-April.

Next: Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S8 leave little to the imagination