It looks like some Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners are having fresh troubles with regard to receiving text messages. A number of forum threads have popped up over the past couple of weeks in which S8 users have reported that they are receiving only about half of all the messages that they are being sent via text.

Seemingly, it’s affecting those on all of the major US carriers, with Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers all making complaints. Though the cause of the issue remains elusive, its prevalence suggests that this is something connected to Samsung rather than certain devices/carriers.

One person posting on Reddit noted that they had recently spilled water on their device (but I’d be surprised if that was to blame), while others have suggested that it may be related to messaging app Textra (though the majority of recent customer reviews for the app haven’t reflected the presence of any such problems). We’ve reached out to Samsung regarding the matter and will update this story with any info we receive.

Anybody else out there having this problem with the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus? Have you found a solution? Let us know in the comments.