A leaked video of what appears to be a working Samsung Galaxy S8 has appeared online via the MobileFunTV YouTube channel. The video, which is only a few seconds long, shows a white device which looks very similar to what we’ve seen in previous photos and render leaks for the S8.

Though it doesn’t provide much in the way of new information regarding the S8, it does corroborate previous speculation regarding the edge-to-edge display design, lack of physical home screen button and the sensor setup at the top of the device (which presumably includes an iris scanner). It’s still unverified though and should be taken with a grain of salt — but it’s also backed up by a new video from Slashleaks, which you can see below.

Samsung revealed just yesterday that the S8 would be unveiled in a month’s time on March 29: to find out everything else we’ve heard about the device so far, check out our dedicated Galaxy S8 rumors article.