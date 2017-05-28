Samsung Galaxy S8 International Giveaway!

Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the HTC U11 International Giveaway: Emma S. (United Kingdom).

This week we’re giving away a brand new Samsung Galaxy S8!

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features a beautiful 18.5:9 Infinity display, a powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of RAM, a 3,000 mAh battery, as well as a super impressive 12 MP rear-facing camera with an f/1.7 aperture. One of the standout features on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus this year is Bixby, Samsung’s new AI assistant that even has its own hardware button. As an added bonus, the S8 ships with a solid pair of AKG earbuds.

