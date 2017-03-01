As we enter into a new month, we also find ourselves that much closer to the official reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S8, which may be the most anticipated Android smartphone launch of 2017. Today, some new images that reportedly show the smaller 5.8-inch model have hit the internet, and they do seem to confirm that the Galaxy S8 will be keeping the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

The photos come from an unnamed source and were first posted on BGR. In the image above, you can very clearly see the headphone jack at the bottom of the Galaxy S8, along with its USB Type-C port and a speaker. While more high-end smartphones have been ditching the headphone jack lately, in an effort to make their devices slimmer, many consumers don’t like this trend, and it’s great to see Samsung buck it a bit with their next flagship product.

The leaked photos also include a big one showing its large curved screen display, along with its front-facing camera (which reportedly is 8MP) and its iris scanner. It also shows the on-screen home, recent and back buttons very clearly.

The two sides of the Galaxy S8 are also seen in these leaks. While one side shows what looks like the traditional volume and power buttons, the other side shows another button. BGR speculates it could be used to access the phone’s new Bixby voice-command digital assistant. Unfortunately these leaks don’t include one of the phone’s back. The Galaxy S8 is expected to have a fingerprint scanner in the rear of the phone, right next to the 12MP camera sensor.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the larger 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ are expected to be officially revealed by the company at its New York City “Unboxed” press event on March 29, followed by a global launch of both models in mid-April. We will be attending that press event in NYC and will have first-hand reports and impressions of what could be Samsung’s biggest smartphone launch in its history, and that’s saying something.

In the meantime, do these new image leaks of the phone make you want to get the Galaxy S8? Let us know your impressions in the comments!