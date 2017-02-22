A photo has emerged online apparently depicting the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The image arrives via Sam Mobile. though it doesn’t mention the picture’s origin, and reveals the software home button that has been speculated.

Sam Mobile claims that the software home button will remain visible as part of the S8’s Always-On display, and that it can be pressed like the physical home button to wake the device. Reportedly, it can also be double tapped to quickly launch the camera as was capable on more recent devices in the Galaxy series.

As you can see, the image also indicates that the display sizes will come in at 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches (in line with the most recent speculation).

Rumors that Samsung would drop the physical home button have been circulating since last year and it seems pretty clear that this is the approach Samsung is taking now. I’m not sure how I feel about the design of it, though — especially since Android traditionally has used a square icon for the recent apps menu.

