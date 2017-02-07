A 3D render video from leaker OnLeaks might have given us the best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus design. OnLeaks claims the render is based on factory computer-aided designs (CADs) of the devices and it could tell us a lot about the upcoming flagship smartphones.

As you can see in the video, the S8 looks set to have a significant screen-to-body ratio, reportedly around 90 percent, and will lack the physical home button typically featured in the Galaxy S series. You may also notice what appears to be a lock button on either side of the device: one of these could represent the dedicated Bixby virtual assistant button that’s been rumored.

Other details include the single bottom-mounted speaker, USB Type-C connection, and the inclusion of the 3.5 mm headphone jack which many feared would be lost in an attempt to mirror Apple’s iPhone 7.

When rumors arrived that the S8 would omit the physical home button, many wondered where the in-built fingerprint sensor would move to. Speculation suggested Samsung was developing fingerprint scanning technology built directly into the display, though this appears not to be the case. On the rear of the device, the rectangular depression beside the rear camera is said to represent the Galaxy S8’s fingerprint sensor. Fingerprint scanners don’t typically appear off-center, which would make this an interesting design choice for Samsung.

These are still just rumors at this point and Samsung may not have even finalized the S8 design but, based on what we’ve been hearing, I’d be surprised if it looked radically different from what’s seen in the video.

For a roundup of everything that’s been said so far about the Galaxy S8, head to our dedicated article at the link.

What are your thoughts on how the Galaxy S8 looks? Let us know in the comments.