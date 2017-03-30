Samsung has big plans for its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones. So much so that the tech giant has decided to double the initial supply of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus when compared with their predecessors. This means that it will initially prepare 20 million units.

Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh even promised “no issue of supply delay” because the company is “preparing the supply without difficulty”. So you “should” be able to pick up either of the two devices whenever you decide to do so, as they should always be in stock. This is great to hear, as it contradicts previous rumors we all hoped were false. A couple of days ago, The Korea Herald reported that the supply of the flagship devices may fail to meet demand as a result of the “sluggish production of Qualcomm chipsets” — that being the Snapdragon 835.

Not everyone has such high hopes for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus though. Some market analysts think that Samsung will sell only around 46 million units of its flagship smartphones this year. Although this is a high number, it isn’t much bigger than last year’s sales of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Samsung’s recently announced smartphones do bring quite a few new things to the table and will most likely be a hit among consumers. However, there are a few factors that might hurt the company’s sales number this year.

Some users will stay away from Samsung’s devices because of the bad reputation the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco attracted. The hefty price will also play a role, as both smartphones are a bit more expensive when compared with their predecessors. Additionally, the tech giant is facing tougher competition this year, mainly from LG’s flagship device, the G6, whereas last year’s LG G5 was not very well received.

It will be interesting to see if the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will really be as popular among consumers as Samsung hopes. It’s still too early to predict what exactly will happen, so we’ll just have to wait for the first sales numbers to be released to see if the company is on the right track.