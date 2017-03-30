The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which were announced yesterday, are both great devices. However, they do have their flaws like most smartphones, with one of them being the fingerprint scanner that is strangely positioned next to the camera, instead of below it.

This means that the camera lens can easily get smudged, as it is so close to the fingerprint scanner. Samsung is apparently aware of this potential problem and has come up with a solution that might make life just a little bit easier for some. When you open it, the camera app of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will remind you to clean the lens.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 feature focus: Bixby

Yes, that’s right. Once you set up the fingerprint authentication, a note will pop up in the camera app saying “A clean lens makes for better shots. Clean your camera lens to keep taking better pictures.” The note will appear the first time you launch the camera, and will probably show up randomly every now and then to remind you to keep the lens clean. You won’t see it every time you open the camera app, which is a good thing, as that would really be annoying.

It’s a small feature, but a useful one, and we’re sure a lot of users will like it. As already mentioned, the note won’t always pop up, so it shouldn’t really bother those who don’t find it valuable. But if Samsung was aware enough of the awkward scanner placement to add a reminder, why put the finger scanner so close to the camera lens in the first place?

What are your thoughts on the placement of the Galaxy S8 finger scanner? Workable or just plain bad?