Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus launch event has just wrapped up where the world was introduced to the new phones. We’ve already had the chance to go hands-on with the devices to check out some of its new features for ourselves, but one tidbit that has just come to our attention is that the Galaxy S8 will include a dual-audio option for Bluetooth.

The news was leaked before the start of the event by Phandroid and means that Galaxy S8 owners will be able to stream audio on two pairs of speakers or headphones simultaneously, with separate volume controls for each. This is somewhat unique among Android devices, and could make those flights or car journeys with family a little more fun.

This feature comes to the S8 and S8 Plus’ alongside Bluetooth 5.0 which is said to provide four times the range and twice the speed of Bluetooth 4.0. It’s also claimed to be more energy efficient, and have a wider throughput capacity — something which should result in fewer audio cut-outs.

