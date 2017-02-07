When the Samsung Galaxy S8 launches later this year it will reportedly include the company’s own AI assistant, Bixby. Today, a new rumor claims that Bixby will support up to 8 languages at launch.

See also: Galaxy S8 or LG G6: which are you most looking forward to?

The South Korean-based ETNews, who first reported this story based on its unnamed sources, claims the languages that Bixby will include at launch are English, Korea, Chinese, and five other unspecified languages. The story points out that, at the moment, the Google Assistant AI that’s included in that company’s Pixel and Pixel XL phones supports just five languages (English, German, Brazilian, Portuguese and Hindi).

It certainly makes sense that Bixby would be able to understand English, Korean and Chinese, as they cover a huge amount of the markets where the Galaxy S8 would be sold. It will be interesting to find out what the other five languages turn out to be.

Bixby is rumored to be included in other upcoming Samsung products, including its smart TVs and appliances. The AI may also be used in all of the pre-installed apps that will be included with the Galaxy S8. If true, the app could be a major challenge to not only Google Assistant but to other AI apps and services like Amazon’s Alexa, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Apple’s Siri.

Samsung is rumored to show a sneak peak of the Galaxy S8 on Feb. 26 as part of its 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show press event in Barcelona, Spain. The official reveal is rumored to happen in late March, followed by the phone going on sale worldwide sometime in mid-April.

Do you think you will be using Bixby if it is included as part of the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know if you will be using this latest digital AI in the comments!