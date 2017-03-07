The Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks just keep on coming. Yesterday, we came across a short video that showed us the front as well as the back of one of Samsung’s upcoming flagship devices. Today, a bunch of new images of the Galaxy S8 have appeared online, which leave little to the imagination.

The images, which you can see at the bottom of the post, reveal a few of the new features we can expect from the upcoming smartphones. We can see that the device has an IR blaster on top, meaning you’ll be able to use it as a universal remote. Additionally, we also noticed the on-screen Home button that is visible at all times. This probably means that you’ll be able to turn on the display of the device just by tapping the button at the bottom of the screen.

Other than that, the images don’t really tell us anything we don’t already know. We can see the fingerprint scanner on the back, strangely placed next to the camera. You’ll find a USB-Type C port on the bottom along with a speaker and the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The power button and volume rocker are positioned on the left side, while the additional button rumored to offer quick access to Samsung’s digital assistant called Bixby can be found on the right side of the device. We can also see the large curved screen with small bezels, which Samsung is calling Infinity Display.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus reveal is just around the corner. The tech giant will take the wraps off its flagship devices on March 29 in New York City.

If you want to find out more about the device then check out our Galaxy S8 rumor roundup post.