Samsung has started rolling out an update to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices in Europe. It doesn’t bring any new features to the smartphones but does take care of quite a few bugs. It has the April security patch on board that fixes 49 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) in Android in addition to 16 safety issues found in Samsung’s own software.

Updates like these aren’t very exciting for most users but are still quite important. They make your device safer to use, which is always a good thing. This is a staged rollout, meaning that not all devices will get the update at the same time. Some of you might already have it, while others will have to wait for a few more days.

To check if the update has already hit your Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, open up the settings menu and find the Software update option in About phone. As always, we advise you to make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading it in order to avoid any potential charges from your carrier.

Also make sure that the battery is sufficiently charged before you tap on the download button. Around 50 percent should probably do it in this case.