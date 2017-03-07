Just one day after Verizon started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its version of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, AT&T is also rolling out Nougat to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active, the highly rugged version of the S7 device lineup.

According to the support page for the update, the file download size from AT&T will be a hefty 1.58GB, and it will have the build number of NRD90M.G891AUCU2BQB2. That file size means you should download it with a Wi-Fi connection rather than on AT&T’s cellular wireless network. Aside from the Nougat update, the file download will also have the February 2017 Android security patches, along with the Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pass, and App Select apps. While it may be adding some apps, the update will also remove the AT&T Address Book app from the phone. Keep in mind that this update has just started to roll out so it may not be available to download immediately for all of AT&T’s Galaxy S7 Active owners.

In case you are not familiar with the Galaxy S7 Active, it is a much tougher version of Samsung’s flagship phone, with a more rubberized body that supports the MIL-STD-810G military standard. That means it has been made to survive falls of up to five feet. It also sports an IP68 water resistance rating. In addition, the recent apps and back keys on the bottom are now physical hardware buttons on the S7 Active, compared to the regular capacitive keys found on the standard S7 and S7 Edge.

If you own an S7 Active, be sure to tell us how you’re liking Android Nougat!