The latest additions to the flagship Samsung Galaxy S line brought with them the major overhaul in terms of design and build quality that was long overdue. Apart from their now more premium glass and metal unibody designs, Samsung also created a lighter, and therefore far more fluid and stutter-free, iteration of their TouchWiz UI, which was perfectly optimized with their in-house processing package, making for snappy and incredibly fast devices. Of course, there is also the Galaxy S6 Edge, with the two curved edges present just not for the sake of aesthetics, but with their own set of features as well. While not without its compromises, with the removal of key features like microSD expansion and replaceable batteries, the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge are fantastic additions to the high-end Android smartphone world.

That said, as is the case with any smartphone or tablet, the latest Samsung flagships are not without its issues. Which is why, we’ve rounded up some of the more common issues that plague Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge users, and offer potential solutions on how to fix them.

Disclaimer: Not every Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge owner will face these issues, and it is actually more than likely that you won’t come across any of the problems listed below.

Problem #1 – Fingerprint scanner issues

Quite a few users have reported facing issues with the fingerprint scanner not recognizing the saved fingerprints and asking for the backup password. Further, the backup passwords aren’t being recognized either, and future attempts to reset the password are not being set. Lastly, some users have reported that on unlocking the device using the finger scanner (for those that it works for), the device opens up an app randomly, without any changes to the settings being made.

Potential Solutions –

The issue with the fingerprint scanner seems to be a software bug, and a future update should fix this issue. Until then, a few workarounds are available.

First, make sure that you make a note of the backup password when you setup the finger scanner, and when the scanner fails and the device asks for the password, it should be enough to unlock the device.

For some users, the backup password isn’t recognized either. Keep trying to input the password a few times (up to 10 times in some cases) until you are prompted to sign-in using your Google account. Once you do, reset the finger scanner and make a note of your backup password once again.

In some cases, even signing in with the Google account has not worked. Then visit Samsung Find My Mobile, login with your Samsung account, and click on Locate My Device on the left side menu. Once located, the menu on the left will expand with the option to “Unlock My Screen.” Click on it and when the device unlocks, immediately reset the finger scanner.

For the last issue, where random apps are opening when the scanner unlocks the device, this seems to be an issue with some third party launchers, particularly Nova Launcher Beta, so it is recommended to switch back to TouchWiz, or try another launcher and see if the issue still occurs.

With quite a few users facing problems with the fingerprint scanner, it might be a good idea to disable it and rely on the usual PIN or Pattern unlock, until a more permanent fix is available.

Problem #2 – Missing toggles from the Quick Settings menu in the notification dropdown

Some users have noticed that the mobile data, Wi-Fi hotspot, and private mode toggles are no longer available in the Quick Settings menu in the notification dropdown.

Potential Solutions –

This is also a software bug, and will be addressed in a future update. Until then, a temporary workaround is available, which you can find here.

Update: Samsung has officially issued a fix for this problem, with an application called “Quickpanel Restore” that can be downloaded from the Galaxy App Store.

Problem #3 – Auto-Rotate not working

Some users have reported that the auto-rotate feature on their device is not working. While this is more common with the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, a few regular Galaxy S6 owners have also reported this concern.

Potential Solutions –

Some users have reported that it seems like the Screen Rotation setting has been turned off automatically. Check to make sure that it is on in the quick settings menu.

There might be a problem with the G-sensor and accelerometer calibration. You can test whether there is an issue by dialing #*0*# and tapping on Sensor, and see whether the sensors are functioning properly. Download an app from the Google Play Store like GPS & Status Toolbox and re-calibrate the sensors.

A very unsophisticated solution that has worked for quite a few users is to simply tap the device along the middle against a surface. This is, of course, not recommended, and could lead to cosmetic damage.

Reports indicate that this could be a software bug, and a future update could sort it out.

In the absolute worst case, a factory reset has seemed to work for some users. Keep in mind that this erases all your data, so remember to backup anything important you may have. You can find the instructions on how to perform a factory reset below.

Problem #4 – Auto-brightness is turning off

Many users have reported finding that the auto-brightness setting keeps getting automatically turned off. After turning it on, it seems to go off again in 20 to 30 minutes.

Potential Solutions –

This could be related to a rogue app, particularly if you are using an e-book reader that comes with independent brightness controls. Try uninstalling these apps and see if the problem persists.

This seems to be an issue related to Car Mode. Disable or uninstall Car Mode, and that should fix the problem.

Try clearing the cache partition. This seems to have fixed the problem for some users. You can find the instructions on how to do so below.

Once again, this is a software issue, and an upcoming update may be required to fix it.

Problem #5 – “Unauthorized action has been detected” error

Quite a few users have noticed a pop up security message stating “unauthorized action has been detected” within minutes of turning on a new phone. Even a factory reset seems to fix this issue only for a few hours, and some users have noticed that error after the last software update.

Potential Solutions –

This is another software issue, and an update will be required for a permanent fix. Users who have gotten in contact with the Samsung KNOX support team have received a reply stating that this is a known issue, and will be fixed with the next maintenance update that will be rolled out at the end of June. Until then, a temporary workaround is available.

Download an app like Package Disabler Pro (there is also a free version available) from the Google Play Store, and search for a disable “Security Log Agent.” This temporary solution has seemed to work for most users.

Problem #6 – Connectivity issues

As is the case with any new device, there is a chance that you might face issues with connecting to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Potential Solutions –

Wi-Fi issues –

Turn the device and the router off for at least ten seconds, then turn them back and retry the connection.

Go to Settings – Power saving and ensure that this option is turned off.

Use the Wi-Fi Analyzer to check how crowded your channel is, and switch to a better option.

Forget the Wi-Fi connection by going to Settings – Wi-Fi and long tapping the connection you want, then selecting “Forget”. Re-enter the details and try again.

Make sure the router firmware is up to date.

Make sure the applications and software on the device are up to date.

Go into Wi-Fi – Settings – Advanced and make a note of your device MAC address, then make sure that it is allowed access in the router’s MAC filter.

Bluetooth issues –

Check the manufacturer’s manual for the device and the car and reset your connections.

Ensure that you are not missing a vital part of the connection process.

Go to Settings – Bluetooth and ensure nothing needs changing

Go into Settings – Bluetooth delete all prior pairings and try setting them up again from scratch.

So there you have it for this quick look at some of the issues that plague Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge owners. If these solutions have worked for you, do let us know in the comments section below, as well as if any other problems have come up. We will work to keep this list updated if more problems and their solutions are available.

Below are the guides to perform some key functions such as soft reset, factory reset, wipe cache partition, and boot into Safe Mode.

Soft Reset

Press and hold the power button and volume down key simultaneously for about 10 seconds until the device powers off. This works when the screen is unresponsive.

Hard Reset

With the device turned off, press and hold the volume up key, home button, and power button simultaneously.

When the Samsung logo appears, release the power button, but continue to hold the volume up and home buttons.

When the Android system recovery screen appears, release all buttons.

Use the volume down button to toggle the selection to “wipe data/factory reset,” then press the power button to accept it.

Use the volume down button to toggle the selection to “Yes — delete all user data,” then press the power button.

Wait for the reset to finish. You will eventually be prompted to “Reboot system now.” Press the power button to continue.

If the phone is on, go to Settings – Backup & reset – Reset device – Erase Everything.

Wipe cache partition

With the device turned off, press and hold the volume up key, home button, and power button simultaneously.

When the Samsung logo appears, release the power button, but continue to hold the volume up and home buttons.

When the Android system recovery screen appears, release all buttons.

Use the volume down button to toggle the selection to “wipe cache partition,” then press the power button to accept it.

When the previous menu returns, go up and select “Reboot system now,”

