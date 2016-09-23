Samsung’s Galaxy On5 (2016) and Galaxy On7 (2016) mid-range smartphones have finally reached Chinese stores with upgrades on the software and hardware sides, compared to the first Galaxy On series launched in India last year.

Both the handsets feature a fingerprint sensor built into the physical home button on their front panel. Under the hood, Galaxy On7 2016 comes with a Snapdragon 625 2.0GHz octa-core processor, a major upgrade from its Indian version Galaxy J7 Prime that is powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core processor supported by a 3,300mAh battery. The Galaxy On5 2016, which unlike Galaxy On7 2016 will remain in stock over the next few days, runs a 1.5GHz Snapdragon 617 octa-core processor.

The smaller form factor handset is fueled by a 2,600mAh battery. Galaxy On5 2016 and Galaxy On7 2016 both pack a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded through their MicroSD card slot.

The Galaxy On7 2016 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display, while On5 2016 puts on a modest 5-inch display with a limited HD resolution. Both devices run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the TouchWiz user interface.

The Galaxy On 2016 versions also show off their selfie-friendly shooters, with a 13MP rear camera toting a wide-aperture f/1.9 lens. Both handsets incorporate NFC to support Samsung Pay and dual SIM slots. Galaxy On5 2016 and Galaxy On7 2016 come in Black, Gold, and Rose Gold color options.

What do you think of the new Galaxy On5 and Galaxy On7? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.