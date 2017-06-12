Remember the Samsung Galaxy Note 7? You know, the one that spontaneously caught fire and, in one case, even destroyed someone’s car? The refurbished version of the troubled phablet is expected to soon make a comeback under a different name — the Galaxy Note FE.

According to a report by Etnews, the smartphone will go on sale in South Korea on July 7. Samsung apparently wanted to release it at the end of this month but has decided to push back the date for a week. The reason for this is that it originally planned on making 150,000 units, but has decided to increase the number to 450,000 units, which it will ship to three local carriers.

In addition to the release date, the report also claims that the Note FE will have Bixby on board. If true, this will make it the second smartphone to feature Samsung’s digital assistant, with the first one being the Galaxy S8. However, the refurbished phablet won’t have a dedicated Bixby button, which not everyone is a fan of.

Although the smartphone will cost less than the original Galaxy Note 7, it definitely won’t be cheap. According to the report, it will retail between 740,000 and 760,000 won ($650 – $670). For comparison reasons, the Note 7 was available for 988,900 won when released in South Korea, which is around $875.