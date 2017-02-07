The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco just won’t end for Samsung. According to a report from The Investor, five individuals from South Korea have stated that they will continue their court battles against the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

These individuals, who have experienced problems with their Note 7 devices, are suing Samsung because the company’s customer service allegedly called them frauds. They were accused of making false claims about Samsung’s exploding device for the sole reason of gaining monetary compensation.

Seoul-based Harvest Law Office, which is representing the five individuals in the litigation, said that the odds are in favor of the plaintiffs. A couple of weeks ago, the tech giant shared the results of its investigation with the public admitting that Galaxy Note 7 devices exploded because of faulty batteries. Because of this, the plaintiffs have no plans to settle their cases with Samsung at the moment. The first trial is scheduled to be held in the first half of the year.

In addition to the five lawsuits mentioned, Samsung is also facing quite a few class action lawsuits by different groups of consumers both at home as well as abroad. They are mainly demanding compensation for damages done by the Galaxy Note 7 when it caught fire and in some cases, exploded.

We have heard many stories of damage done by the Note 7. Back in September, a man from Florida claimed that the Galaxy Note 7 ignited while charging in his car and set his Jeep Grand Cherokee on fire, which was then completely destroyed.

It is clear that Samsung has a lot of work ahead before it can finally close the Note 7 chapter and move on. The company has been hit with a bunch of lawsuits and it looks like the odds are against it.