The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is now receiving the Android Nougat update over-the-air in Turkey, according to a report from Sam Mobile. The 1.3 GB update, which brings the devices up to firmware version N920CXXU3CQC7, marks the beginning of the Nougat rollout process for the Note 5 in Europe — something which will continue over the next few months.

In February, a Samsung VP provided a detailed roadmap of Samsung devices which would receive Nougat in Turkey, along with ETAs. The Galaxy Note 5 update is a little behind schedule, with the original rollout planned for March 6. Similarly, the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus Nougat rollout was due on March 14 and is still yet to land, but it shouldn’t be far off.

The Samsung A3 2016 and A8 are the next devices on the list, set to receive Android 7.0 in April.

Though this news relates specifically to Turkey, it means that the Note 5’s Nougat-based UI has been finalized and indicates that a wider rollout should follow shortly. Those with carrier-branded Galaxy Note 5’s will have to wait a little longer for approvals, but unlocked Galaxy Note 5 owners in the UK, US, Canada and Australia could be enjoying some sweet Nougat in the coming weeks.