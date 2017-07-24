Having already announced the Galaxy J7 Nxt for India, Samsung also quietly unveiled its latest pair of unlocked budget smartphones for the US, the Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7.

Starting with the Galaxy J3, the phone packs a 5-inch Super AMOLED display with HD resolution, with a 2 MP camera up front and a 5 MP sensor around back. The home button does not double as a fingerprint sensor, but at least you get Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

See also: Samsung’s Mobile Fest sale kicks off on Amazon India Samsung’s Mobile Fest sale kicks off on Amazon India

Under the Galaxy J3’s hood are a quad-core 1.4 GHz processor and 1.5 GB of RAM, with the 16 GB of storage expandable by up to an additional 256 GB through the microSD card slot. Finally, the 2,600 mAh battery should be big enough to get you through the day.

Shifting to the larger Galaxy J7, the phone packs a larger display with the same HD resolution, while the front and rear cameras get resolution bumps to 5 MP and 8 MP, respectively. Powering the phone is an octa-core 1.6 GHz processor with 2 GB of RAM, with the 16 GB of memory augmented by the microSD card slot. Lastly, the Galaxy J7 features a larger 3,300 mAh battery that should give you more peace of mind.

Overall, the Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 offer decent internals for the price they ask. Speaking of money, the Galaxy J3 will go for $150, while the larger Galaxy J7 will set you back $220. Both phones will be available this Friday, July 28 at major retailers, enterprise distributors, and Samsung’s online store.