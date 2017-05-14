Samsung doesn’t promote its budget-friendly phones as hard as it does its flagship devices like the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. However, that doesn’t mean their less expensive phones don’t deserve some attention. This week, AT&T quietly started selling the 2017 edition of the Samsung Galaxy J3, for the no-contract price of $179.99.

The phone has a 5-inch 1,280 x 720 display, along with Samsung’s own Exynos 7570 quad-core processor inside running at 1.4 GHz. It has 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot for adding up to 256 GB of additional storage.

The phone also comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, along with a 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP front-facing camera. It also has a 2,600 mAh battery. If you don’t want to spend $179.99 on the phone up front, AT&T also offers a way to get it for $6 a month for 30 months on its payment plan.

Again, while the hardware specs are nowhere near those of the Galaxy S8, the price tag might be right for someone looking for an entry-level Nougat product. What do you think of the 2017 edition of the Galaxy J3? Would you buy this phone as a secondary device for yourself, or maybe as a gift for a friend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!