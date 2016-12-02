It’s common — and expected — for a manufacturer to release Android updates for its high-end and flagship smartphones. But unfortunately, some mid-range devices get overlooked all too often when it comes to these things.

Updates are important for most users, regardless of how much money they have spent on their new smartphone. Samsung knows this, and that’s why it has decided to update the entire 2016 Galaxy A lineup. According to the report from SamMobile, the South Korean giant will be releasing the Nougat update for the Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9, and Galaxy A9 Pro.

The exact time frame as to when the devices will be updated to the latest and greatest Android 7.0 Nougat remains a mystery for now. But we can safely say that we don’t expect to see the update this year.

It will most likely hit the above-mentioned devices sometime next year, only after Samsung updates its more popular models, like the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. But fear not. As soon as the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world starts rolling out the Nougat updates for its Galaxy A series of devices, we’ll be sure to let you guys know. Stay tuned.

Any Samsung Galaxy A owners out there? Are you excited to hear that your device will get the Nougat treatment? As always, let us know by posting a comment below.