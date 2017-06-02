Samsung is discontinuing My Knox in favor of the newer Secure Folder app. In an email sent to users, the company announced that My Knox will no longer be available on new Samsung devices this year. You can still use it until its end-of-service date, which will be announced soon. However, the tech giant did say that it won’t be actively maintaining the service or adding new features to it anymore.

My Knox made its debut back in 2014. For those of you who don’t know, it’s basically a useful security solution that creates a separate, secure space on your device for all your work-related data, so that it doesn’t mix with your personal data.

The company is now urging My Knox users to switch to Secure Folder, which you can download from Galaxy Apps. The app is compatible with all Samsung smartphones with Android 7.0 Nougat or higher. The Secure Folder is based on “defence-grade” Samsung Knox security platform and creates a private, encrypted space on your smartphone that you can use to store apps and data that are for your eyes only.

Samsung has made it easy for you to transfer your content from one service to the other. Just open up the settings in My Knox and then backup the data by tapping on Backup and restore. The next step is to head into the Secure Folder’s settings, select Backup and restore, and then tap on Restore to import the files.

Will you be making the switch from My Knox to Secure Folder? Let us know in the comment section below.