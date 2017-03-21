At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S3. Additionally, it looks like the tech giant also showed off a few display technologies it is currently working on to a selected few in a private room, according to The Korea Herald.

One of the most interesting things it showed off is Force Touch, a pressure-sensitive technology that enables a screen to recognize different levels of applied force. This obviously isn’t anything new, as we have seen other devices with this technology, but it is a first for Samsung.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ might be the first Samsung devices with Force Touch, although the source who spoke with The Korea Herald did say that the technology didn’t look like it was complete enough to be unveiled soon.

Samsung also showed off an OLED panel without a polarizer, which has quite a few advantages. Without the polarizer, the screen can be brighter and uses less power at the same time. Additionally, the company showcased a VR headset with a high resolution — 1,200 PPI — and a blue-less OLED that is designed for those who suffer from color blindness.

Unfortunately, the South Korean manufacturer did not exhibit its highly anticipated foldable smartphones a lot of people were expecting, even though rumors claim that the technology is in the final stages of development.