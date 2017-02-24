The Samsung Chromebook Plus was officially announced at CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of the year and went on sale a couple of weeks ago. You can get if from multiple retailers in the US like Amazon and BestBuy for $449. You can now also buy it from Google, as the company has started selling the Samsung Chromebook Plus on its online store.

The price remains the same, which means you’ll still have to fork out $449 to get it. However, you will get a free $20 Google Play credit along with your purchase that you can spend on apps in the Play Store. It will come in handy too, as one of the biggest features of the Samsung Chromebook Plus is that it can run Android apps on Chrome OS. This is a great feature to have, but do keep in mind that it is still in beta so don’t expect everything to run smoothly, as our Chromebook Pro review demonstrated.

Specs-wise, the laptop comes with a 12.3-inch IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 2400 x 1600 pixels. You’ll find an ARM-based OP1 processor under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s also 32 GB of storage available which can be expanded with a microSD card.

The device sports a metal build and is quite light as well as thin: weighing just 2.2 lbs (1.0 kg) and just 12.7 mm thick. There are two USB Type-C ports available, a headphone jack as well as a built-in stylus that you can use in ways familiar to any Galaxy Note S Pen user. To learn more about this particular device, check out our Samsung Chromebook Plus hands on.