We already knew that Samsung’s new AI Bixby wouldn’t launch in all territories at the same time. It will support only two languages at release, English and Korean, and we learned just a couple of days ago it won’t hit Germany until Q4.

Now, in a statement to VentureBeat, Samsung has confirmed that the Bixby voice control functionality won’t roll out in the US at the device’s launch either, but will follow “later this Spring.” Its Vision, Home, and Reminder features, however, will be in place from the off.

Following this news, sources from The Wall Street Journal have speculated that it could arrive “as late as the end of May,” and suggest that the delay is due to the English language performance lagging behind that of the Korean version.

This may come as a disappointment for those who were eager to put it through its paces and see how it compares to the likes of Google Assistant and Siri. That said, delaying its launch, rather than releasing undercooked software, is probably the best move for company, especially given its recent trials and tribulations. And prospective Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus owners will still be able to enjoy the aforementioned Google AI, which has comparable features.

Samsung obviously doesn’t want to get specific about dates, but we’ll let you know when we learn more.

To check out what we think of Bixby so far, hit the link.