If you’re a fan of the RollerCoaster Tycoon series, we have some great news for you. Atari has recently launched the new RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic game on Android. According to the developer, the new game combines the best features of the previous two games — RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2.

In RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, you step into the shoes of an amusement park owner and must make sure that everything runs smoothly and that the park’s visitors are happy. You design the entire park yourself by building exciting and scary roller coasters, fine-tuning the landscape, and routing the footpaths. You can also set up food and drink stalls and even organize transportation around the park for your visitors.

But that’s only half the story. In order for the park to turn a profit, you must keep a close eye on your finances and organize your staff to keep the park running well and looking its best. If you want to give the game a try, head over to the Google Play Store via the button below. But keep in mind that it’s not free of charge, as you’ll have to fork out $5.99 to become a tycoon-in-training.

Thoughts on RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic? Any other similar games you rate?