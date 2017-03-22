Samsung will soon announce the highly-anticipated Galaxy S8 and S8+. The two devices will officially be unveiled on March 29 in New York City. The company has big plans for its upcoming flagships and obviously wants to sell as many units as possible. According to a report from The Korea Times, pre-orders for the devices in South Korea will kick off on April 7 and end ten days later, April 17. Both smartphones will go on sale on April 21.

In hopes of increasing the number of pre-orders in the country, Samsung will reportedly do things a bit differently this year. It will start shipping pre-orders to customers on April 18, which is three days before the devices officially go on sale. Although not confirmed, Samsung might opt for the same strategy in other markets as well, depending on how successful it will be in its home country.

To boost sales, Samsung has an additional marketing strategy in mind. The Investor reports that the company is considering offering customers who purchase either the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ the option of returning the device and getting a full refund after using it for up to three months, no question asked. That’s a very generous refund policy that goes beyond what Samsung and other phone makers typically offers.

Reportedly, Samsung wants to show it has a lot of confidence in the quality of its products and a move like this would make sense, especially because of the Note 7 fiasco, which didn’t do the company’s reputation any good.

It’s not clear for now whether Samsung plans to offer the three-month refund policy exclusively in South Korea or in other markets as well.