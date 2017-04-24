A few days before MWC 2017 began, LG took the wraps off the X Power 2. The smartphone was initially expected to go on sale in March, which unfortunately didn’t happen.

Etnews now reports that LG will release the device in early June, first in South Korea. It will be available at all three major carriers in the country for around KRW 300,000 or $265. The smartphone should eventually also make its way to other markets across the globe, although a specific date has not been mentioned yet.

As a refresher, the LG X Power 2 sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution 1,280 x 720 pixels. You’ll find the Mediatek MT6750 under the hood along with either 1.5 GB or 2 GB of RAM. The device is equipped with a 13 MP primary camera and a wide-angle selfie snapper with a 5 MP sensor on the front. It has 16 GB of storage, which can be expanded for an additional 256 GB with a microSD card, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with LG’s custom skin on top.

See also: Report: LG V30 tipped to sport a curved display like the Galaxy S8

As you can tell by its name, the biggest feature of the X Power 2 is the battery. It has a capacity of 4,500 mAh, which allows you to watch videos for around 15 hours or surf the web for 18 hours on a full charge, according to LG. The device also supports high-speed charging technology, so you can fully charge the battery in about two hours or get up to 50 percent in 60 minutes.

The LG X Power 2 is aimed at those who are looking for a device they don’t have to charge every day. It’s a promising-looking mid-ranger that just might do well on the market, once it becomes available.