A new report released by Kantar Worldpanel provides us with a few interesting details regarding the global smartphone market, mainly on the topic of Android versus iOS. Let’s start in the US. In the three months ending January 2016, Android accounted for 56.4 percent of smartphone sales in the country, which is 1.8 percentage points less than the year before. Nevertheless, the most popular mobile operating system in the world is still number one, ahead of Apple’s iOS, which has a 42 percent market share — up 2.9 percentage points.

What’s also interesting is that the US smartphone market is dominated by three brands. Apple and Samsung have a combined market share of 70 percent, while the third biggest player — LG — accounts for an additional 11.1 percent of sales.

The story over on the old continent is a little different. Android’s market share in Europe’s big five countries (EU5), which are Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, stands at 74.3 percent. This means that when compared with the same period a year ago, Android increased its market share by 1.4 percentage points. Apple, on the other hand, is lagging behind its biggest rival with a market share of 22.7 percent.

In the three months ending January 2017, Android had the most success in China. It accounted for 83.2 percent of smartphones sold, which is an increase of 9.3 percentage points. Huawei is currently the biggest player in the country (26.6 percent) followed by Apple (16.6 percent), and Xiaomi (14.5 percent) both of which continue to experience year-on-year declines because of increased competition from companies like OPPO and Vivo.