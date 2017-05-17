The newly refurbished Galaxy Note 7 is expected to go on sale at the end of next month in South Korea. The device will be made available with a slightly smaller battery, at a reduced price point, and with a brand new name.

Though previous speculation pegged it as the Galaxy Note 7R, a rumor from Korean website etnews suggests the device will actually go by the name Galaxy Note FE, likely for “Fan Edition.”

That’s an altogether better approach than calling it the Note 7R which would have only served as a reminder of its previous problems (as in, the Galaxy Note 7Refurbished). Still, Fan Edition makes it sound a little more glamorous than it really is — the device was originally discontinued because it was dangerous.

Last we heard, the Galaxy Note 7R will be going on sale at half the price of the original handset, the equivalent of around $424.99 compared to $849.99. Samsung has ruled out a US release for the device.