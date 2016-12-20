Xiaomi finally started rolling out Android Marshmallow to the Redmi Note 3 a couple of weeks ago, but to many users’ dismay, this only applied to those in India. Though it makes sense to focus on the area where the phone has sold the hottest, global customers have been waiting patiently for the Marshmallow-y goodness after being stuck on Lollipop since its release in March of this year. Now, in the form of a ginormous 1.3GB update, global users can finally get their taste of the revamped OS.

The update brings a variety of new MIUI improvements and feature enhancements, as well as many of the Marshmallow-specific features not present in Lollipop. The beta version of this software has been available for testing almost since the release of the device itself. The company had originally planned to push out the full stable build a lot sooner than it has, but it was unfortunately delayed quite a bit, and now other MIUI devices are expected to get Nougat in the coming months.

Has this phone been delayed to obsolescence? Would you still use it even though it is a full OS release behind? Let us know in the comments below.