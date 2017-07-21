When computer hardware company Razer acquired Nextbit earlier this year, it promised that Nexbit would “operate as an independent division […] focused on unique mobile design and experiences.” Those experiences may now be coming to fruition, as a report from Bloomberg suggests the company is working on a new “mobile device” targeted at “hardcore gamers.”

Seemingly, Bloomberg‘s sources didn’t disclose specific details regarding the device, but given Razer’s pedigree, it’s likely to be a high-end gadget that boasts powerful performance and graphical capabilities. Whether it would come in the form of a smartphone or tablet, isn’t clear — Nextbit has the smartphone know-how, but Razer has experience with gaming tablets. We also don’t know if it would be powered by Android, but Nexbit’s involvement implies this.

The news arrives alongside speculation regarding Razer Inc’s upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. Razer filed initial paperwork for this at the end of June, and rumors at the time suggested the company could be valued at upwards of $600 million. In the recent Bloomberg report, it’s said that Razer could be valued at between $3 and 5 billion in the IPO when it lists in October.

That kind of investment would go a long way to helping it develop its new mobile gaming hardware — but are we ready for such a product? Give us your thoughts in the comments.