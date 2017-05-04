Google has teamed up with the Raspberry Pi team to deliver voice control to the credit card-sized computer. Thanks to a new accessory called the Voice HAT (Hardware Accessory on Top), Raspberry Pi owners can now integrate Google Assistant into their projects.

Delivered in the latest issue of the official Raspberry Pi magazine — The MagPi — the Voice HAT comprises a speaker, a button, a pair of microphones, an accessory board and a cardboard housing (in true Google fashion) among the other necessary circuitry. Once it’s set up, you can use your Raspberry Pi for typical voice commands like asking for the local weather or historical facts, but also for dedicated hardware control, like switching the lights on, or directing your robots where to move.

The MagPi provides instructions for how to build the unit and includes an interview with some of the folks on Google’s AIY Projects team about the future of AI — read the digital edition for free here.

You can see what else you’ve missed over at the magazine’s official site, where you can also pick up a subscription to the physical edition. It seems there’s never been a better time to get involved in the world of the Raspberry Pi.