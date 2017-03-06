Google finally made it possible to set apps temporarily free and now developers are taking advantage of this ability to promote their creations with limited-time promotions.

Today we have a selection of icon packs that are currently available free of charge in the Play Store, down from their normal price of $1 or more. The icon packs, coming from multiple developers, have been collected over on the r/GooglePlayDeals subreddit by u/ChicoDaEstrebaria with some help from u/SirVeza.

Here’s the full list:

The icon packs span a variety of styles, from minimalist to ornate, from dark and broody to cheerful and colorful. It’s likely you’ll find something to match your launcher, wallpaper, and tastes, and the great thing is you can get the packs now for free and keep them forever, even after the promo expires and they go back to their regular sales price.

We don’t know for how long will these icon packs stay free, so make sure to get them now if you’re interested. Happy modding!