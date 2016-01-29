Last year, Pushbullet rustled some feathers, to put it very mildly, when they launched the premium version of their widely used smartphone/PC synchronization app. Users complained that the company effectively gutted the free version to strong-arm users into forking over $40 per year for essentially the same service they’d been enjoying for free. This created a perfect opening for competitors like Join to step up to the plate.

While Join was in beta, the app offered many of the same features as Pushbullet for no charge at all. In a move that starkly contrasted the actions of Pushbullet, the developer gave his users warning well in advance that he would be monetizing the app, and he even consulted with them to help determine a fair cost. Although many users said they would be willing to pay more for the app, developer João Dias ultimately decided to go with the lowest price point of 5 USD. This single payment unlocks all features of the app and turns off all ads.

See also: 6 most controversial apps and games of 2015!

Due to fees and taxes, Dias ultimately only receives ~0.49 USD per sale at this price. If you’d like to support this developer further, there are options to unlock the app for 10.99 USD and 16.49 USD. Unlocking the app at these higher prices gives you all the same benefits of the less expensive unlock. Alternatively, the option exists to leave ads on if you’d rather show your support that way. These features are completely optional.

On top of all this, the lowest tier unlock is currently 25% off as part of an introductory sale. If you’re one of the legions who walked away from Pushbullet but have not yet found a replacement, this app and its developer really seem to be going about things the right way. Click the button below to download Join from the Google Play Store, and let us know what you think of it in the comments!

Next: 15 best Android apps of 2016