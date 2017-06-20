In 2014, a team based in Geneva, Switzerland launched ProtonMail, a fully encrypted end-to-end email service. It has since become the largest such service worldwide, and today the company is expanding its efforts to help people secure their internet data with the official launch of ProtonVPN.

See also: Following Trump’s win, new users of encrypted email services double

The service has been in development for over a year, and has been beta tested by 10,000 ProtonMail users since March. Today’s public launch offers users a free tier of service, which provides access for one device on the VPN in three countries at low speeds. There are also three paid tiers, ranging from $4 to $24 a month, that include access for more devices, all countries, faster speeds and other features such as the use of Tor servers and more.

ProtonVPN said its service is based on a Secure Core architecture, which uses a number of encrypted tunnels in multiple countries to route internet traffic. The company says this allows the service to offer a better defense for users against any network-based attacks.

In its announcement, ProtonVPN said part of the reason for launching this service is to offer anyone a more secure and private internet experience. It will also help to fight against recent efforts by the US government to end net neutrality rules. In addition, the company referenced recent remarks by UK Prime Minister Theresa May. who suggested there should be more government regulation of internet-based companies, in the name of better protection against terrorism.

Obviously, the idea of more regulation and surveillance on the internet is something that ProtonVPN doesn’t agree with. Its co-founder, Dr. Andy Yen, stated, “Now more than ever, we need robust tools for defending privacy, security, and freedom online.” It will be interesting to see if this new service gains the same levels of popularity as ProtonMail.