We haven’t heard much about Project Fi lately in terms of Google adding new features to its MVNO carrier. Today, however, the company has confirmed what has been rumored for a little while. It stated that a small number of Project Fi customers are currently testing its new Voice over LTE (VoLTE) features.

See also: State of Mobile Networks: USA 2017

In a post on Google’s support forums, the company stated that the VoLTE testing has in fact been underway for a few weeks now. If you are a Project Fi customer, you can see if your phone is among those involved in the test. If your phone’s signal still shows it is connected to your LTE network when you make or receive a phone call, you are all in with the VoLTE test. Google claims that those phones should be able to get higher quality voice calls over the LTE network, along with faster web browsing while you make any calls. Finally, VoLTE support should also include faster call setup.

Project Fi works with the networks of Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular and is compatible with Google’s older Nexus phones and its newer Pixel and Pixel XL handsets. However, you should keep in mind that only Project Fi phones that connect to T-Mobile’s network currently have support for the new VoLTE features. There’s no word on when VoLTE will be added to Sprint or US Cellular, and there’s also no indication on when Google plans to expand its test to more users. It did say that it will “continue to keep you informed as we progress with our testing.”

If you are on Project Fi and are using T-Mobile’s network, has your phone been chosen to particulate in the VoLTE test? If so, please let us know your impressions of the voice calls on your handset in the comments!