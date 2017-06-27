Good news, enterprise users! If you’ve been waiting for the chance to sign up for Google’s Project Fi service, now you can. Today, Google has announced that Project Fi is now (finally!) compatible with G Suite accounts (you@yourdomain.com).

Previously, only users with normal Google accounts (@gmail.com) could sign up for Project Fi. G Suite users have been requesting this change for a long time – pretty much since Project Fi was announced – so this is certainly welcome news for many users out there. It’s worth noting that G Suite account sign-ups are limited to U.S. users right now.

If you have a G Suite account and would like to sign up, your administrator needs to turn on Project Fi service in the Admin console first. After that’s done, you should be able to head on over to the Project Fi website (linked below), enter your email address, and sign up for the service just like you normally would. Of course, you’ll still have to own a Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, or Nexus 6 in order to sign up.

Google does note that Project Fi’s group plans are still limited to just six users, so this may not be designed for use with large companies.