The ZTE Axon 7 has a lot going for it, including a beautiful design and solid build, fantastic audio capabilities, and specifications and features that are at par with all current generation flagship smartphones. The best part is that you get all of this at a price point that is far cheaper than similarly spec-ed devices, making the Axon 7 one of the best affordable flagships out there.

However, as is the case with any smartphone or tablet, this phone is not without its issues. Which is why, we’ve rounded up some of the common problems that plague ZTE Axon 7 owners, and offer potential solutions on how to fix them!

Disclaimer: Not all of these Axon 7 problems will apply to every owner, and it is actually more than likely that you won’t come across any of the issues listed below.

Problem #1 – Auto-rotate not working

Some users have reported that the auto-rotate feature on the Axon 7, with certain apps, like the camera, gallery, and more, being stuck in the portrait orientation.

Potential solutions:

A simple reboot has done the trick to address this problem. However, in most cases, this issue comes comes back after a few days, requiring frequent restarts.

Some users have found that having the device automatically reboot for a few days seems to help permanently fix the problem. You can set up a Scheduled Power On and Off in the Settings menu for a few days, and see if that works.

A rogue app may be causing this issue as well, and some users suggest that Pokemon Go could be the culprit. To check if this is the case, boot the device in Safe Mode (you can find the instructions below), and see if the problem persists. If it doesn’t, a recently-installed application, like Pokemon Go, is the cause for concern. Uninstall any apps that were added just before the problem started, and see if that fixes it.

This could also be an issue with the accelerometer and G-sensor as well. Download an app from the Google Play Store like GPS & Status Toolbox and re-calibrate the sensors, and see if that fixes it. If this is proves to be a hardware issue, the only option will be to pick up a replacement.

A temporary workaround that has worked for some is using an third-party app, such as Rotation Control, that will let you manually trigger the switch to the landscape orientations.

Problem #2 – Problems with charging

A few users have found that the Axon 7 has issues with charging, even though the phone comes with fast charging capabilities. Users have found that even though it says “fast charging,” the device has been charged just 15-20% after an hour or so, which should actually be enough time to fully charge the phone.

Potential solutions:

Some users have found that this may be a battery calibration issue, so the device is actually getting charged, even if the battery stat doesn’t show it. If you are rooted, there are various apps available in the Google Play Store. If you don’t have root access, there is an app available, called Advanced Battery Calibrator, but keep in mind that the number of devices that it will work with is quite limited.

Many users have found that the issue isn’t with the phone itself, but rather with the charger and the cable that were included in the box. Using third-party Quick Charge 3.0 chargers, or even regular chargers, help charge the device fully, and much faster. If this is the case, you will have to pick up a new charger for the device.

If you feel like the battery is draining faster than expected, here is a guide that can help extend your battery life.

Problem #3 – Fingerprint scanner issues

Only a few users have found the fingerprint scanner to not be as accurate and fast as expected. However, some have found the scanner to stop working completely.

Potential solutions:

The scanner can be setup to recognize different fingers, but instead of that, follow the setup process twice for the same finger. The same finger will be recognizable on different training spots, which makes the scanning more accurate.

If the scanner has stopped working completely, go to the Scanner settings, delete the current fingerprint, reboot the device, and setup the scanner once again. This seems to have worked for anyone who was come across this problem.

Update your software! After the B27 update, this issue has reportedly been improved for the few that encountered it.

Problem #4 – Bottom mic not working, or muted

Many users have found that when making calls, the person at the other end of the line is unable to hear anything.

Potential solutions:

Unfortunately, this seems to be a hardware issue for the majority of users, and the only option here is to pick up a replacement. You can test to see if it is hardware related by using an app like Phone Doctor Plus, to see if the mic is functional.

If it isn’t the hardware, some users have found the issue to be related to the “OK Google” voice command. You will have to go to the Google settings and turn off the voice command recognition option, and that seems to have worked for some.

Problem #5 – Connectivity issues

As is the case with any new device, you may find yourself facing some connectivity issues with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi issues seem to particularly prevalent with the Axon 7, though reportedly the B27 software update addresses many of these issues, or at least makes them much less likely.

Potential solutions:

Wi-Fi issues

Turn the device and the router off for at least ten seconds, then turn them back and retry the connection.

Go to Settings – Power saving and ensure that this option is turned off.

Use the Wi-Fi Analyzer to check how crowded your channel is, and switch to a better option.

Forget the Wi-Fi connection by going to Settings – Wi-Fi and long tapping the connection you want, then selecting “Forget”. Re-enter the details and try again.

Make sure the router firmware is up to date.

Make sure the applications and software on the device are up to date.

Go into Wi-Fi – Settings – Advanced and make a note of your device MAC address, then make sure that it is allowed access in the router’s MAC filter.

Bluetooth issues

With issues when connecting to the car, check the manufacturer’s manual for the device and the car and reset your connections.

Ensure that you are not missing a vital part of the connection process.

Go to Settings – Bluetooth and ensure nothing needs changing

Go into Settings – Bluetooth delete all prior pairings and try setting them up again from scratch.

When it comes to issues with multiple device connection, only a future update will be able to address this problem.

Guides: Wipe cache partition, boot into Safe Mode, Hard reset

Hard reset:

Turn off the phone

Hold the volume down button and Power button simultaneously until the device switches on.

You should see a menu that says Select Boot Mode.

From the menu, make sure Recovery Mode is highlighted, using the volume up button.

Once you see an Android next to a yellow triangle, press and release the power button and volume up key at the same time.

Use the volume buttons to select wipe data/factory reset

Choose “Yes – erase all data” with the power button

Safe Mode:

Hold the power button after ensuring the screen is on.

Tap and hold the Power off selection in the menu

Tap OK to initiate Safe Mode

Wipe cache partition:

Turn off the phone

Hold the volume down button and Power button simultaneously until the device switches on.

You should see a menu that says Select Boot Mode.

From the menu, make sure Recovery Mode is highlighted, using the volume up button.

Once you see an Android next to a yellow triangle, press and release the power button and volume up key at the same time.

Navigate down to Wipe cache partition.

So, there you have it for this roundup of some of the common problems that Axon 7 owners face! If you have come across any of these problems, or others, do let us know in the comments section below.

However, don’t let this issues deter you from picking up what is otherwise a great device, especially if audio is an important part of your smartphone experience. The Axon 7 is definitely one of the best affordable flagships out there.