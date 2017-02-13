Great news for all you Prince fans out there. A number of albums and compilations — 27 to be exact — that were published by the famous musician during his time with Warner Bros Records are now available on all streaming services.

As you may know, Prince was very protective of his work and decided to take his music off the majority of streaming services in 2015. For the past few years, his songs were only available on Tidal. Now, subscribers of other services including Play Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Deezer can also listen to his albums like Purple Rain, Dirty Mind, and a bunch of others.

See also: Apple Music vs Spotify vs Google Play Music

In a recent statement, Cameron Strang, the Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros., said that Prince recorded his most influential and popular music in his time with the record label, and that the company is aware of its responsibility to protect as well as nurture his incredible legacy. He also added that Warner Bros. Records is thrilled to now be able to bring Prince’s music to a wider audience around the world through streaming services like Spotify.

Additionally, the record label also announced that it plans to remaster “Purple Rain” as well as two albums of unreleased music and two concert films from his Paisley Park vault. These will all be released on June 9.